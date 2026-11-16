三星 Galaxy Claw 曝光：帮助用户完成每日重复工作

IT之家 11 月 16 日消息，据科技媒体 Android Authority 昨天报道，三星似乎正在为 Galaxy AI 开发“Galaxy Claw”全新功能，有望让 AI 技术不再局限于回答问题和生成内容，而是代替用户处理每日重复的工作。

据报道，三星 Personal Agent Core 应用出现了 Galaxy Claw 相关代码，使我们能够一窥新功能的具体支持应用、能力，IT之家附详情如下：

<string name="pac_settings_main_description">Personal agent core helps Galaxy AI complete tasks for you by working with apps and tools across your device and connected services.</string> <string name="pac_connector_consent_description">Personal agent core helps Galaxy AI complete tasks for you by connecting it to the apps and tools installed on your phone.</string>

这款代码显示，Galaxy AI 支持的连接器有日历、联系人、图库、Gmail、信息、通知、Perplexity、电话和录音机。从功能描述来看，Galaxy AI 不仅能够读取信息，还可能直接调用它们执行操作。

<string name="pac_connector_calendar_description">View, create, and manage events</string> <string name="pac_connector_contacts_description">View and manage contacts</string> <string name="pac_connector_gallery_description">View photos and videos</string> <string name="pac_connector_gmail_description">View and manage email</string> <string name="pac_connector_message_description">View and send messages</string> <string name="pac_connector_notifications_description">View notifications</string> <string name="pac_connector_perplexity_description">Search the web</string> <string name="pac_connector_phone_description">Make and manage calls</string> <string name="pac_connector_voice_recorder_description">Record and manage audio</string>

这些代码可能让 Galaxy AI 在三星手机和平板电脑上处理日常事务时变得更加实用。用户不必先向 AI 助手询问操作方法，再在不同应用之间切换并亲自完成，而是有可能直接让它代为执行多个步骤。

<string name="scheduled_task_chat_setup_prompt">Help me set up a scheduled task. Ask me what the task should do, how often it should run, and when it should run, then create it.</string> <string name="scheduled_tasks_chat_setup_description">Decide what to do and how often in a chat</string> <string name="scheduled_tasks_manual_setup_description">Enter the name, instructions and repeat yourself</string>

同时，该功能还有望支持定时操作。Galaxy AI 可能会先询问用户希望执行什么操作、执行频率以及具体时间。用户也可以手动创建任务，填写任务名称、操作说明和重复执行计划。

<string name="scheduled_task_repeat_hourly_option">Hourly</string> <string name="scheduled_task_repeat_daily_option">Daily</string> <string name="scheduled_task_repeat_weekdays_option">Weekdays</string> <string name="scheduled_task_repeat_weekly_option">Weekly</string> <string name="scheduled_task_repeat_custom">Custom · %1$s</string> <string name="scheduled_task_history">History</string> <string name="scheduled_task_next_run">Next run</string> <string name="scheduled_task_run_now">Run now</string> <string name="scheduled_task_rename">Rename</string> <string name="scheduled_task_edit">Edit</string> <string name="scheduled_task_delete">Delete task</string>

三星似乎还为用户提供了相当丰富的自动化任务管理选项。应用中包含查看任务历史记录、检查下次执行时间、重命名或编辑任务、删除任务，以及暂停或恢复任务等功能。此外，用户还可以通过“立即运行”选项，手动触发已设定的定时任务。

<string name="scheduled_task_device_notice">This task runs on this device. Runs may be delayed while battery saving is on.</string>

这段代码还提醒用户，开启省电模式后，定时任务可能会延迟执行。这表明 Galaxy Claw 可能会在一定程度上依赖设备本地处理或执行任务，而不是让所有任务都通过三星服务器完成。