2020 《财富》100 家增长最快公司排行榜：阿里巴巴、微博上榜

IT之家11月2日消息 财富中文网发布了2020《财富》100 家增长最快的公司排行榜，《财富》杂志从美股企业中，评选出过去三年在全球收入、利润和股票回报上表现优秀的 100 家公司。同时，通过这份榜单，人们还能一窥全球经济的发展趋势。
IT之家获悉，今年 “100 家增长最快的公司”榜单中，共有 88 家公司的总部位于美国的 24 个州和华盛顿特区。12 家非美国公司有 4 家位于中国，分别是阿里巴巴、宝尊电商、微博和前程无忧。
金融业一跃成为了今年上榜企业最多的行业，共有 24 家公司上榜，而科技行业则以 20 家的成绩下滑到了排名第三。科技巨头依然没有缺席：亚马逊（排名第 10 位）连续第四次上榜，Facebook（排名第 52 位）连续第六次上榜。较为成熟的企业也表现不俗。事实上，今年上榜公司的平均成立年限上升了两年，达到了 40 年。总的来说，这些排名靠前的公司击败了股票市场的大势，过去三年的平均股东回报达到了 19%，而标准普尔 500 指数的三年平均股东回报为 11%。
以下为完整榜单
1 AppFolio
2 Medifast
3 得州太平洋土地信托公司（Texas Pacific Land Trust）
4 Medpace Holdings
5 奈飞（Netflix）
6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals
7 Kinsale Capital Group
8 Etsy
9 Paylocity Holding
10 亚马逊（Amazon.com）
11 Kemper
12 Malibu Boats
13 Corcept Therapeutics
14 阿里巴巴集团（Alibaba Group Holding）
15 Veeva Systems
16 Fortinet
17 Exelixis
18 Paycom Software
19 FMC
20 Take-Two Interactive Software
21 EPAM Systems
22 RealPage
23 Abiomed
24 NMI Holdings
25 QuinStreet
26 Adobe
27 宝尊公司（Baozun）
28 Bancorp
29 CoStar Group
30 Lululemon Athletica
31 B2Gold
32 Byline Bancorp
33 Virtu Financial
34 硅谷银行金融集团（SVB Finanical Group）
35 Nexstar Media Group
36 Arista Networks
37 StoneX Group
38 Fox Factory Holding
39 Alarm.com Holdings
40 LGI Homes
41 微博（Weibo）
42 Federal Signal
43 Ritchie Bros.Auctioneers
44 Progressive
45 Generac Holdings
46 Kamada
47 TopBuild
48 Floor & Decor Holdings
49 Innoviva
50 Mercury Systems
51 Qualys
52 Facebook
53 First Bancshares
54 Fly Leasing
55 Green Brick Partners
56 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings
57 Trex
58 Triton International
59 信诺（Cigna）
60 Cboe Global Markets
61 Sterling Bancorp
62 National Bank Holdings
63 莱纳公司（Lennar）
64 Microchip Technology
65 PRA Health Sciences
66 AeroVironment
67 Century Communities
68 Cabot Oil & Gas
69 前程无忧（51job）
70 Alphabet
71 万事达卡（Mastercard）
72 Ubiquiti
73 Gartner
74 Copart
75 Veritex Holdings
76 First Bancorp
77 Monolithic Power Systems
78 PayPal Holdings
79 Chart Industries
80 Ollie‘s Bargain Outlet Holdings
81 Essent Group
82 品尼高金融合伙公司（Pinnacle Financial Partners）
83 NV5 Global
84 Kearny Financial
85 Qiwi
86 Simmons First National
87 MYR Group
88 United Rentals
89 First Foundation
90 再生元制药（Regeneron Pharmaceuticals）
91 Intuitive Surgical
92 凯登（Kadant）
93 环联（TransUnion）
94 Patrick Industries
95 Nicolet Bankshares
96 Universal Display
97 Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida
98 保富银行（Preferred Bank）
99 Installed Building Products
100 Comfort Systems USA