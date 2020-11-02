首页
2020 《财富》100 家增长最快公司排行榜：阿里巴巴、微博上榜

2020/11/2 23:02:48 来源：IT之家 作者：骑士 责编：骑士
IT之家11月2日消息 财富中文网发布了2020《财富》100 家增长最快的公司排行榜，《财富》杂志从美股企业中，评选出过去三年在全球收入、利润和股票回报上表现优秀的 100 家公司。同时，通过这份榜单，人们还能一窥全球经济的发展趋势。

IT之家获悉，今年 “100 家增长最快的公司”榜单中，共有 88 家公司的总部位于美国的 24 个州和华盛顿特区。12 家非美国公司有 4 家位于中国，分别是阿里巴巴、宝尊电商、微博和前程无忧

金融业一跃成为了今年上榜企业最多的行业，共有 24 家公司上榜，而科技行业则以 20 家的成绩下滑到了排名第三。科技巨头依然没有缺席：亚马逊（排名第 10 位）连续第四次上榜，Facebook（排名第 52 位）连续第六次上榜。较为成熟的企业也表现不俗。事实上，今年上榜公司的平均成立年限上升了两年，达到了 40 年。总的来说，这些排名靠前的公司击败了股票市场的大势，过去三年的平均股东回报达到了 19%，而标准普尔 500 指数的三年平均股东回报为 11%。

以下为完整榜单

1 AppFolio

2 Medifast

3 得州太平洋土地信托公司（Texas Pacific Land Trust）

4 Medpace Holdings

5 奈飞（Netflix）

6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

7 Kinsale Capital Group

8 Etsy

9 Paylocity Holding

10 亚马逊（Amazon.com）

11 Kemper

12 Malibu Boats

13 Corcept Therapeutics

14 阿里巴巴集团（Alibaba Group Holding）

15 Veeva Systems

16 Fortinet

17 Exelixis

18 Paycom Software

19 FMC

20 Take-Two Interactive Software

21 EPAM Systems

22 RealPage

23 Abiomed

24 NMI Holdings

25 QuinStreet

26 Adobe

27 宝尊公司（Baozun）

28 Bancorp

29 CoStar Group

30 Lululemon Athletica

31 B2Gold

32 Byline Bancorp

33 Virtu Financial

34 硅谷银行金融集团（SVB Finanical Group）

35 Nexstar Media Group

36 Arista Networks

37 StoneX Group

38 Fox Factory Holding

39 Alarm.com Holdings

40 LGI Homes

41 微博（Weibo）

42 Federal Signal

43 Ritchie Bros.Auctioneers

44 Progressive

45 Generac Holdings

46 Kamada

47 TopBuild

48 Floor & Decor Holdings

49 Innoviva

50 Mercury Systems

51 Qualys

52 Facebook

53 First Bancshares

54 Fly Leasing

55 Green Brick Partners

56 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

57 Trex

58 Triton International

59 信诺（Cigna）

60 Cboe Global Markets

61 Sterling Bancorp

62 National Bank Holdings

63 莱纳公司（Lennar）

64 Microchip Technology

65 PRA Health Sciences

66 AeroVironment

67 Century Communities

68 Cabot Oil & Gas

69 前程无忧（51job）

70 Alphabet

71 万事达卡（Mastercard）

72 Ubiquiti

73 Gartner

74 Copart

75 Veritex Holdings

76 First Bancorp

77 Monolithic Power Systems

78 PayPal Holdings

79 Chart Industries

80 Ollie‘s Bargain Outlet Holdings

81 Essent Group

82 品尼高金融合伙公司（Pinnacle Financial Partners）

83 NV5 Global

84 Kearny Financial

85 Qiwi

86 Simmons First National

87 MYR Group

88 United Rentals

89 First Foundation

90 再生元制药（Regeneron Pharmaceuticals）

91 Intuitive Surgical

92 凯登（Kadant）

93 环联（TransUnion）

94 Patrick Industries

95 Nicolet Bankshares

96 Universal Display

97 Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida

98 保富银行（Preferred Bank）

99 Installed Building Products

100 Comfort Systems USA

