IT之家 11 月 29 日消息，《三位一体》系列游戏现已在 Steam 平台开启 1 折特卖，本次活动截至 12 月 13 日。
IT之家附本次特卖的游戏如下：
《三位一体 1 增强版》：4.80 元（无官中）（商店页：https://store.steampowered.com/app/35700/Trine_Enchanted_Edition/）
《三位一体 2》：6.8 元，多两份副本的三人包 11.2 元（无官中）（商店页：https://store.steampowered.com/app/35720/Trine_2_Complete_Story/app/35720/Trine_2_Complete_Story/）
《三位一体 3》：8.09 元，多两份副本的三人包 19.8 元（商店页：https://store.steampowered.com/app/319910/Trine_3_The_Artifacts_of_Power/）
《三位一体 4》：11.8 元，豪华版 13.4 元（商店页：https://store.steampowered.com/app/690640/Trine_4_The_Nightmare_Prince/）
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