内容字号：默认大号超大号

段落设置：取消段首缩进段首缩进

字体设置：切换到微软雅黑切换到宋体

业界
软件
手机
数码
电脑
学院
测评
图赏
视频
游戏
原创
直播
 AI
5G
苹果
微软
iPhone
Win10
精准搜索请尝试：精确搜索
首页>iPhone之家>iPhone新闻

5.4 英寸苹果 iPhone 12 机模对比 iPhone SE/7

2020/7/5 14:45:52来源：IT之家作者：远洋责编：远洋评论：

IT之家 7 月 5 日消息 基于泄露的设计图的 iPhone 12 模型已经开始在网上流传，MacRumors 论坛用户 iZac 将 iPhone SE 和 iPhone 7 与 5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 机模进行了详细的尺寸对比。

▲初代 iPhone SE、5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 机模、iPhone 7

5.4 英寸的 iPhone 12 有望取代初代 iPhone SE (4 英寸屏幕)，iZac 发现，传闻中的 5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 比目前在售的 iPhone SE 宽了 6mm，比 iPhone 7 窄了约 3mm。

这与外媒之前根据泄露的分辨率画出的 CAD 图一致，计算出 5.4 英寸的 iPhone 12 比 iPhone 7 薄了 2.8mm。iZac 还估计，即将推出的 5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 比 SE 厚约 1 毫米。

IT之家了解到，iPhone 12 将在今年秋季发布，有三种不同的尺寸：一款 5.4 英寸的 iPhone，一款 6.7 英寸的 iPhone，以及两款 6.1 英寸的 iPhone。5.4 英寸比当前的 iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 英寸)小，而 6.7 英寸比当前的 iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 英寸)大。

分享：
下载IT之家APP，分享赚金币换豪礼

相关文章

关键词：iPhone 12

软媒旗下网站IT之家|辣品 - 超值导购，优惠券|IT圈（Win10/WP8.1/Win7论坛）|最会买 - 返利返现优惠券|6655网址之家|Win10之家|Win8之家|Win7之家|Vista之家|

软媒旗下软件：魔方|旗鱼浏览器（极速内核）|云日历|酷点桌面|闪游浏览器（IE内核）|Win7优化大师|Win8优化大师|Win10优化大师|软媒手机APP应用|

关于IT之家|关于软媒|联系我们|加入软媒|WAP版|网站地图|Archiver|刺客团队

IT之家，软媒旗下科技门户网站 - 爱科技，爱这里。

Copyright (C)RuanMei.com, All Rights Reserved.

软媒公司版权所有    