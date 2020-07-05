5.4 英寸苹果 iPhone 12 机模对比 iPhone SE/7

IT之家 7 月 5 日消息 基于泄露的设计图的 iPhone 12 模型已经开始在网上流传，MacRumors 论坛用户 iZac 将 iPhone SE 和 iPhone 7 与 5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 机模进行了详细的尺寸对比。
▲初代 iPhone SE、5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 机模、iPhone 7
5.4 英寸的 iPhone 12 有望取代初代 iPhone SE (4 英寸屏幕)，iZac 发现，传闻中的 5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 比目前在售的 iPhone SE 宽了 6mm，比 iPhone 7 窄了约 3mm。
这与外媒之前根据泄露的分辨率画出的 CAD 图一致，计算出 5.4 英寸的 iPhone 12 比 iPhone 7 薄了 2.8mm。iZac 还估计，即将推出的 5.4 英寸 iPhone 12 比 SE 厚约 1 毫米。
IT之家了解到，iPhone 12 将在今年秋季发布，有三种不同的尺寸：一款 5.4 英寸的 iPhone，一款 6.7 英寸的 iPhone，以及两款 6.1 英寸的 iPhone。5.4 英寸比当前的 iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 英寸)小，而 6.7 英寸比当前的 iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 英寸)大。