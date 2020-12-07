苹果 App Store 2020 年度精选获奖者收到「实体奖牌」：原神、Flexibits...

IT之家 12 月 7 日消息 近期，苹果公布了 App Store 2020 年度精选获奖者。苹果表示，在这一年的生活中，这些获奖的 app 和游戏起到了重要作用，使我们的生活更轻松、更健康，彼此联系也更紧密。这些 app 和游戏以高水准、创意设计、高可用性和创新技术出彩，同时又展现出同样的正能量、有益性和重要性。

苹果有史以来第一次创造了 App Store 年度精选的实体奖牌。

IT之家获悉，为了表彰这些获奖 app，Apple 的设计师打造出首个实体 App Store 2020 年度精选奖牌。每块奖牌的灵感源自标志性的蓝色 App Store 图标，将 App Store 标志置于 100% 回收铝金属中呈现，而每一位获奖者的名字则会镌刻于奖牌的另一面。

外媒报道，一些开发者在过去几天已经开始分享各自的收到的 App Store 年度精选奖牌。

▲图片来自 Flexibits

Fantastical 开发商 Flexibits、原神、Share the Meal 都提供了获奖的奖牌照片。

▲图片来自Genshin Impact

在颁发奖杯的同时，苹果还为获奖者提供了一封由苹果 CEO 蒂姆 · 库克（Tim Cook）签名的贺信。

“恭喜你！你的应用程序是最好的应用之一。你的应用是 2020 年的最佳应用之一。每年，App Store 都会表彰那些改善人们生活的卓越应用程序。这些应用程序展示了最高水平的质量、创新和影响力，Apple 很荣幸今年能够表彰你的应用程序。感谢你们在 2020 年为宇宙做出的贡献。”

除了 Fantastical、原神和 Share The Meal，今年的其他 App Store 获奖者还包括 Wakeout！、Zoom、Disco Elysium、Disney+、Dandara Trials of Fear、Endel 和 Sneaky Sasquatch。苹果还重点介绍了 Everything Whiteboard、Caribu、Pokémon Go 和 Shine。

2020 年度精选 app

年度 iPhone app：Wakeout!，美国 Andres Canella 出品

iPad App of the Year: Zoom.

年度 Mac app：Fantastical，美国 Flexibits 出品

Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+.

年度 Apple Watch app：Endel

2020 年度精选游戏

年度 iPhone 游戏：原神，米哈游出品

iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games.

Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Long Hat House.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7.