谷歌安卓探索 Find My Device 新特性：AR 追踪、支持 UWB 精确定位

IT之家 6 月 7 日消息，科技媒体 Android Authority 今天发布博文，深入分析“Find My Device”应用更新（3.1.078-1），在代码中发现提及 UWB 和 AR 方向等字符内容。

AR

根据代码字符串相关描述，用户丢失物品中之后，通过“Find My Device”应用寻找，可以通过 AR 方式更加直观地追踪物品。

三星 Galaxy SmartTag 2 已实现类似技术

该系统目前尚未生效，不过根据字符串内容，屏幕上可能会出现箭头、文字和语音提示等，事实上谷歌已经在 Google Maps 中提供了名为“Live View”的类似功能，在这方面有一定的技术储备。

This application requires the latest version of Google Play Services for AR. This feature requires the latest version of Google Play Services for AR. Installing Google Play Services for AR

UWB

关于 UWB 支持，它将有助于提高跟踪精度。与该功能相关的字符串中提到了“精度查找”（precision finding）选项。IT之家附上相关代码内容如下：

com/google/android/libraries/precisionfinding/ranging/UwbAdapter com/google/android/libraries/precisionfinding/ranging/UwbAdapter$1 com/google/android/libraries/precisionfinding/ranging/UwbAdapter$2 Local UWB address %s Local UWB capabilities %

另外在代码中还提及了“startRanging call”关键词，应该会进一步追踪物品精度。

广告声明：文内含有的对外跳转链接（包括不限于超链接、二维码、口令等形式），用于传递更多信息，节省甄选时间，结果仅供参考，IT之家所有文章均包含本声明。