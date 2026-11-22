IT之家 11 月 22 日消息，11 月 21 日，Lean 与 Mathlib 社区发布联合声明，称莱文特・阿尔波格（Levent Alpöge）以 Lean 库形式给出的黎曼猜想证明已经通过核验，该证明的代码约 1700 万行。（IT 之家注：Lean 是交互式定理证明器，可逐行机械核验数学推理是否符合逻辑公理。）
声明由 Lean 与 Mathlib 社区联合发布，并获 Lean FRO 与 Mathlib Initiative 背书。声明称，阿尔波格的库仅直接依赖 Mathlib；过去一天内，Lean 与 Mathlib 社区已参与验证。
声明列出四项核验标准，并称这几项标准均已满足：
陈述正确：证明所用的陈述来自 Mathlib 的 RiemannHypothesis，已由 Lean 与数论专家审核；
代码可编译：数十人报告编译通过，并复现出相同的原始证明导出文件；
证明对应正确陈述：社区新增一个仅导入 Mathlib 的文件以隔离该陈述，再用 comparator 和 con-leche --compare 两套独立工具比对，确认库中证明的定理与 Mathlib 的陈述完全一致；
证明有效：原始导出文件经多个证明检查器检验，包括 Lean 官方内核、con-leche、con-ron，以及第三方以不同编程语言实现的检查器。
声明特别提到，con-leche 与 con-ron 附带相对集合论的形式化证明，因此可以保证它们不会接受错误证明，这也回应了“Lean 逻辑本身可能存在漏洞”的担忧。上述检查在惰性导出文件上运行，不受源码中潜在恶意代码影响。
声明最后称，感谢为验证提供资源的社区成员，并期待数学界后续工作解释该证明中的新思路。
IT之家注：黎曼猜想由德国数学家伯恩哈德 · 黎曼于 1859 年提出，认为看似随机分布在数轴上的质数，实际上遵循着复杂而有意义的规律。此后，黎曼猜想成为整个数论研究领域的重要指引，也是数学界最著名的未解难题。
IT之家附声明原文及译文：
Lean verification of the Riemann Hypothesis
Joint statement by the Lean and Mathlib communities, endorsed by the Lean FRO and the Mathlib Initiative.
On November 20, 2026, Levent Alpöge released a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as a Lean library comprising 17 million lines of code.
We have full confidence that Alpöge's proof of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct, and we congratulate him on this achievement.
Our rationale is outlined below.
The codebase depends directly only on Mathlib. Over the past day, the Lean and Mathlib communities have rallied to verify the proof's correctness. We hereby certify that both the statement and the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis are correct. The four criteria in https://xenaproject.wordpress.com/2026/11/12/and-the-proof-is-checked-in-lean/ are all satisfied.
The statement of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct. This statement is part of Mathlib: RiemannHypothesis and has been carefully vetted by experts in Lean and number theory.
Alpöge’s library compiles correctly. By now, dozens of people have reported correct compilation of the codebase, reproducing the same raw proof export file. The library compiles without errors or build failures.
The code proves the correct statement. Crucially, the community has added a file that isolates the statement of the Riemann Hypothesis and imports only Mathlib. That statement was compared against the theorem proved by Alpöge using two independent tools ( and ), both confirming that the theorem proved in Alpöge’s library is exactly Mathlib’s statement of the Riemann Hypothesis. comparatorcon-leche –compare
The Lean proof is valid. The exported raw proof has been checked by several proof checkers, including Lean’s official kernel, the and checkers, and several independent checkers contributed by third parties and implemented in different programming languages. The checkers and come with a formal proof, relative to set theory, that they cannot accept a false proof, thus addressing concerns that Lean’s logic itself might have flaws that the proof could exploit. An extensive overview is available at https://math.mit.edu/~drew/grh/. These checks ran on an inert export of the proof, out of reach of hypothetical malicious code in the Lean proof sources. con-lechecon-roncon-lechecon-ron
Thanks are owed to everyone in the community who provided resources for the verification.
We look forward to all the activity in the mathematical community that will help explain the new ideas in this proof.
Lean 对黎曼猜想的验证
Lean 与 Mathlib 社区联合声明，由 Lean FRO 与 Mathlib Initiative 背书。
2026 年 11 月 20 日，莱文特・阿尔波格（Levent Alpöge）在发布了一项黎曼猜想的证明，该证明以包含 1700 万行代码的 Lean 库形式呈现。
我们完全相信阿尔波格的黎曼猜想证明是正确的，并对这一成就表示祝贺。
我们的依据如下。
该代码库仅直接依赖 Mathlib。在过去一天里，Lean 与 Mathlib 社区齐心协力核验了该证明的正确性。我们特此认证：黎曼猜想的陈述与证明均是正确的。四项标准均已满足。
黎曼猜想的陈述是正确的。该陈述是 Mathlib 的一部分，并已由 Lean 与数论领域的专家仔细审核。
阿尔波格的库可以正确编译。目前已有数十人报告代码库编译正确，并复现出同一份原始证明导出文件。该库编译无错误，也没有构建失败。
代码证明的是正确的陈述。关键在于，社区新增了一个文件，用于隔离黎曼猜想的陈述，并且只导入 Mathlib。该陈述已使用两套独立工具（comparator 与 con-leche --compare），与阿尔波格所证明的定理进行比对，两者均确认：阿尔波格库中所证明的定理正是 Mathlib 对黎曼猜想的陈述。
Lean 证明是有效的。导出的原始证明已通过多个证明检查器的检验，包括 Lean 官方内核、con-leche 与 con-ron 检查器，以及第三方贡献的、以不同编程语言实现的若干独立检查器。con-leche 与 con-ron 附带相对于集合论的形式化证明，证明它们不可能接受错误的证明，从而回应了“Lean 的逻辑本身可能存在缺陷、并可能被该证明利用”的担忧。这些检查是在该证明的惰性导出文件上运行的，因此不会接触到 Lean 证明源码中假设存在的恶意代码。
我们期待数学界接下来的各项工作，帮助解释这一证明中的新思路。
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