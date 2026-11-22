IT之家 11 月 22 日消息，11 月 21 日，Lean 与 Mathlib 社区发布联合声明，称莱文特・阿尔波格（Levent Alpöge）以 Lean 库形式给出的黎曼猜想证明已经通过核验，该证明的代码约 1700 万行。（IT 之家注：Lean 是交互式定理证明器，可逐行机械核验数学推理是否符合逻辑公理。）

声明由 Lean 与 Mathlib 社区联合发布，并获 Lean FRO 与 Mathlib Initiative 背书。声明称，阿尔波格的库仅直接依赖 Mathlib；过去一天内，Lean 与 Mathlib 社区已参与验证。

声明列出四项核验标准，并称这几项标准均已满足：

声明特别提到，con-leche 与 con-ron 附带相对集合论的形式化证明，因此可以保证它们不会接受错误证明，这也回应了“Lean 逻辑本身可能存在漏洞”的担忧。上述检查在惰性导出文件上运行，不受源码中潜在恶意代码影响。

声明最后称，感谢为验证提供资源的社区成员，并期待数学界后续工作解释该证明中的新思路。

IT之家注：黎曼猜想由德国数学家伯恩哈德 · 黎曼于 1859 年提出，认为看似随机分布在数轴上的质数，实际上遵循着复杂而有意义的规律。此后，黎曼猜想成为整个数论研究领域的重要指引，也是数学界最著名的未解难题。

IT之家附声明原文及译文：

Lean verification of the Riemann Hypothesis

Joint statement by the Lean and Mathlib communities, endorsed by the Lean FRO and the Mathlib Initiative.

On November 20, 2026, Levent Alpöge released a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as a Lean library comprising 17 million lines of code.

We have full confidence that Alpöge's proof of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct, and we congratulate him on this achievement.

Our rationale is outlined below.

The codebase depends directly only on Mathlib. Over the past day, the Lean and Mathlib communities have rallied to verify the proof's correctness. We hereby certify that both the statement and the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis are correct. The four criteria in https://xenaproject.wordpress.com/2026/11/12/and-the-proof-is-checked-in-lean/ are all satisfied.

The statement of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct. This statement is part of Mathlib: RiemannHypothesis and has been carefully vetted by experts in Lean and number theory.

Alpöge’s library compiles correctly. By now, dozens of people have reported correct compilation of the codebase, reproducing the same raw proof export file. The library compiles without errors or build failures.

The code proves the correct statement. Crucially, the community has added a file that isolates the statement of the Riemann Hypothesis and imports only Mathlib. That statement was compared against the theorem proved by Alpöge using two independent tools ( and ), both confirming that the theorem proved in Alpöge’s library is exactly Mathlib’s statement of the Riemann Hypothesis. comparatorcon-leche –compare

The Lean proof is valid. The exported raw proof has been checked by several proof checkers, including Lean’s official kernel, the and checkers, and several independent checkers contributed by third parties and implemented in different programming languages. The checkers and come with a formal proof, relative to set theory, that they cannot accept a false proof, thus addressing concerns that Lean’s logic itself might have flaws that the proof could exploit. An extensive overview is available at https://math.mit.edu/~drew/grh/. These checks ran on an inert export of the proof, out of reach of hypothetical malicious code in the Lean proof sources. con-lechecon-roncon-lechecon-ron

Thanks are owed to everyone in the community who provided resources for the verification.

We look forward to all the activity in the mathematical community that will help explain the new ideas in this proof.